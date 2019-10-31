ECHL Transactions - October 31
October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 31, 2019:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Toledo:
Andrew D'Agostini, G from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Black, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Delete Michael Sdao, D placed on reserve
Delete Shane Conacher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/12)
Allen:
Add Zach Sawchenko, G assigned by San Jose (AHL) [10/30]
Add Dmitri Sokolov, F assigned from Iowa by Minnesota [10/30]
Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim [10/30]
Brampton:
Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville
Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Johnson, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Indy:
Delete Jack Ramsey, D recalled by Rockford
Maine:
Delete Nick Master, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/27)
Norfolk:
Add Roman Ammirato, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Orlando:
Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Manitoba [10/30]
Rapid City:
Add Ryker Killins, D assigned by Tucson
Add Stephane Legault, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Izmirlian, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)
South Carolina:
Delete Stephane Legault, F traded to Rapid City [10/30]
Toledo:
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)
Delete Stephen Dhillon, G suspended by team
Tulsa:
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by San Antonio
Utah:
Delete Cole Cassels, F loaned to Belleville
Wheeling:
Delete Ryan Cloonan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Worcester:
Add Shane Walsh, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
