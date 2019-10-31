ECHL Transactions - October 31

October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 31, 2019:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Toledo:

Andrew D'Agostini, G from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Black, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Delete Michael Sdao, D placed on reserve

Delete Shane Conacher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/12)

Allen:

Add Zach Sawchenko, G assigned by San Jose (AHL) [10/30]

Add Dmitri Sokolov, F assigned from Iowa by Minnesota [10/30]

Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim [10/30]

Brampton:

Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville

Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Johnson, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Indy:

Delete Jack Ramsey, D recalled by Rockford

Maine:

Delete Nick Master, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/27)

Norfolk:

Add Roman Ammirato, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Orlando:

Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Manitoba [10/30]

Rapid City:

Add Ryker Killins, D assigned by Tucson

Add Stephane Legault, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Izmirlian, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

South Carolina:

Delete Stephane Legault, F traded to Rapid City [10/30]

Toledo:

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Delete Stephen Dhillon, G suspended by team

Tulsa:

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by San Antonio

Utah:

Delete Cole Cassels, F loaned to Belleville

Wheeling:

Delete Ryan Cloonan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Worcester:

Add Shane Walsh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.