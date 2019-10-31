ECHL Announces Nickelodeon Nights for 2019-20 Season

October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that the League has partnered with Nickelodeon to once again host a Nickelodeon Takeover at 25 home games during the 2019-20 season.

Teams will feature popular Nickelodeon properties including Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Blue's Clues & You!

As part of the experience, teams will build in-game fan activation and engagement elements around the featured Nickelodeon properties they select. Additionally, OT Sports will produce a set of Nickelodeon-IP branded jerseys teams will wear during the themed game nights.

"We are thrilled to bring Nickelodeon themes and characters into the ECHL for year number two," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The Nickelodeon brand resonates with so many of our existing fans, as well as welcoming new ones into our venues, and the added elements of a Nickelodeon Takeover Experience really adds to the entertainment."

"At Nickelodeon we are laser focused on delivering -on ground experiences that are fun, engaging and relevant for the whole family,' said Sharon Cohen, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Experience. "Through this expanded partnership with the ECHL, we are offering hockey fans of all ages an exciting immersive experience that marries beloved Nickelodeon characters with the sport they love."

ECHL - Nickelodeon Takeover Experience Game Dates

ECHL Team Game Date

Adirondack Thunder Dec. 14

Allen Americans Dec. 21

Atlanta Gladiators Jan. 17

Brampton Beast Feb. 17

Cincinnati Cyclones Feb. 14, 15 and 16

Florida Everblades Jan. 25

Fort Wayne Komets Dec. 21

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Jan. 3

Idaho Steelheads Dec. 14

Indy Fuel Dec. 29

Jacksonville Icemen Mar. 7

Kalamazoo Wings Jan. 18

Kansas City Mavericks Mar. 15

Maine Mariners Dec. 26

Newfoundland Growlers Dec. 31

Norfolk Admirals Dec. 6

Rapid City Rush Jan. 11

Reading Royals Nov. 30

South Carolina Stingrays Feb. 1

Toledo Walleye Jan. 3 and 4

Tulsa Oilers Jan. 11

Utah Grizzlies Apr. 3

Wheeling Nailers Jan. 11

Wichita Thunder Mar. 21

Worcester Railers Nov. 30

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.