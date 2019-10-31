Everblades to Help Host "Brunch with the 'Blades" on November 10

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will make a full team appearance on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the newly-renovated Forest Country Club located at 6100 Club Dr. in Fort Myers. Guests will be treated to a gourmet brunch buffet including custom omelet action stations, fresh salads, house-made waffles and a variety of seasonally-inspired chef creations. The players will host the tables and will pose for photos and sign autographs throughout the morning.

The event features spectacular silent and live luxury auctions including a fantastic trip to Nashville to take in a Nashville Predators game, a 20-guest in-home Fire & Rice Paella party, relaxing getaways to 'Tween Waters Resort, the JW Marriott in Marco Island, The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, premium tickets to the Florida Everblades, Florida Panthers and Boston Red Sox Spring Training games as well as autographed memorabilia from some of the NHL's biggest stars including Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews and Roman Josi.

Event funding supports after-school education and mentoring programs as well as active play initiatives at Boys & Girls Clubs across Lee County.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased by visiting https://bgclc.ejoinme.org/brunchwiththeBLADES or by calling 239-334-1886.

