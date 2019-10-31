Oilers Overpower Swamp Rabbits 8-2

October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa Oilers celebrate a goal against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(Tulsa Oilers) Tulsa Oilers celebrate a goal against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits(Tulsa Oilers)

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 8-2 at the BOK Center on Wednesday.

The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to an early lead when Cedric Lacroix tipped Luke Ripley's point-shot past Olle Eriksson Ek 10:52 into the game. Charlie Sampair tied the game 3 1/2 minutes later, burying a goal-line feed from Ryan Tesink. Danny Moynihan seized the lead quickly, sinking a rebound at the 15:45 mark. Cam Knight scored a goal in his Oilers debut, extending the lead to 3-1 with three minutes remaining in the frame, when he converted on the follow up from a J.J. Piccinich chance. The first-period flurry wasn't done yet, with Piccinich roofing one past Chris Nell at the 19:21 mark.

Knight broke the silence of the second period, scoring his second of the night 12:42 into the second frame, firing a laser from the point off of a feed from Miles Liberati. Sampair followed up with his second of the night thanks to a cross-crease pass from rookie Robby Jackson. Josh Wesley scored his first as an Oiler 50 seconds later at the 15:58 mark, finishing a three-zone link-up play between Piccinich and Brent Gates, Jr.

Brett Beauvais cut the Tulsa lead to 7-2, scoring his first professional goal 7:07 into the final period. Sampair topped of the night with a hat trick, scoring the final goal off a back-door feed from Ian McNulty.

Tulsa will host the Swamp Rabbits for a rematch tomorrow night on Halloween before closing out the week with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday matinee against Rapid City at the BOK Center.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.