Solar Bears Forward Brent Pedersen Receives AHL Call-Up
October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Brent Pedersen has signed a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
Pedersen, 24, is tied for the team lead in scoring with four points (1g-3a) and four penalty minutes in six games this season.
NEXT GAME:
The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 Fairwinds Credit Union Members can claim a free pair of tickets to the game when they present their Fairwinds debit/credit card and a photo ID at the Amway Center box office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
