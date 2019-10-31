Cyclones Successfully Wrestle 'Blades at Home

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (3-1-1-0) earned a 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night. Forward Jesse Schultz led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while defensemen Justin Baudry and Cody Sol each added lone markers to earn their second win in a row.

The Cyclones struck early and often in this one, as just 5:55 into the opening period, Schutz sent a pass to Baudry who launched in a shot from the high-slot area to put Cincinnati on top, 1-0. That lead became 2-0 roughly three and a half minutes later when forward Justin Vaive sent a pass from below the goal line to Gosselin out front, and he tapped it by Florida goaltender Ken Appleby to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead.

The Cyclones capped off their big opening period with 29 seconds left while on a 5-on-3 power play when Schultz took a feed from forward Pascal Aquin , skated into the high slot and wristed a shot past Appleby to give Cincinnati a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Schultz was not finished, as at the 12:27 mark of the second period, forward Darik Angeli took a shot that deflected off his skate and in for his second goal of the evening to put Cincinnati on top, 4-0.

The 'Clones took their 4-0 lead into the locker room after the second, and in the third Florida's offense came alive a quickly trimmed the deficit to a goal as forwards Logan Roe, Zach Magwood, and John McCarron potted three goals in a span of 10:27 in the third to pull to within one, 4-3.

Cincinnati withstood the barrage from the Everblades, and with one minute remaining and facing an extra attacker, Sol threw a shot into the open net to seal Cincinnati's 5-3 victory.

The third saw the chippiness pick up in the final frame, as the teams combined for 64 third-period penalties, including fights from Vaive and Florida's Michael Downing, and Sol and the Everblades Kyle Neuber. There was also a late-game mix-up in front of the Cincinnati bench involving several players from each side

The Cyclones were outshot by Florida, 33-22, with goaltenders Michael Houser and Sean Romeo combining to stop 30 in the win. The Cyclones head back on the road to take on the Brampton Beast on Saturday night, beginning a two-game series. Face-off is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.

