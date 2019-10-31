Growlers Pregame Notes: October 31 vs. Reading Royals
October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31ST (8:30 PM NST)
Newfoundland Growlers (4-3-0-0, 8 PTS) vs. Reading Royals (2-3-1-0, 5 PTS)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST (8:35 PM NST)
Newfoundland Growlers (4-3-0-0, 8 PTS) vs. Worcester Railers (3-3-0-0, 6 PTS)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND (7:30 PM NST)
Newfoundland Growlers (4-3-0-0, 8 PTS) vs. Maine Mariners (2-4-0-1, 5 PTS)
WATCH: ECHL TV LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers
The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their five-game road trip through the Northeastern United States with a busy three-in-three, all against North Division rivals. The Growlers are 1-1 through the first leg of the road trip.
LAST GAME
Joseph Duszak put up a three-point effort to propel the Newfoundland Growlers to a 5-2 win last Saturday night against the Maine Mariners at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. Justin Brazeau, Evan Neugold, Riley Woods and Aaron Luchuk, along with Duszak, tallied for the Growlers. Reid Jackman chipped in with a pair of assists in his Growlers debut. Maksim Zhukov made 24 saves in the win for Newfoundland, while Connor LaCouvee made 31 saves in a losing effort for Maine.
QUICK HITS
Newfoundland
The Growlers continue to lead the ECHL in goals, and have scored at least five goals in five of the seven games this season
James Melindy is expected to play in his 300th career ECHL game this weekend
Scott Pooley is sporting a five-game point streak
Reading
The Royals are the least penalized team in the North Division with 56 penalty minutes
Felix Sandstrom has lost three consecutive starts
Ralph Cuddemi has three goals in the last two games, and leads the Royals in points with eight
Worcester
The Railers have lost back-to-back games
Barry Almeida has four assists in the last three games
Jordan Samuels-Thomas is a veteran of 195 AHL games
Maine
The Mariners have allowed the most goals in the Eastern Conference with 28
Terrence Wallin has three goals in the last two games and is tied for the league-lead in game-winning goals with two
Dillan Fox has six goals in seven games and is tied for the team-lead in points with nine
PREVIOUS MATCHUP
Reading - October 15th - 7-3 Newfoundland Growlers
Colt Conrad led the charge with a goal and four assists as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Reading Royals 7-3 at Mile One Centre. Scott Pooley had a pair of goals, while James Melindy, Aaron Luchuk and Zach O'Brien also scored for the Growlers. Eric Knodel and Garrett Mitchell had multi-point efforts for Reading. Maksim Zhukov made 19 saves in the victory to record his first professional win.
Worcester - April 6th - 4-3 Worcester Railers
The Newfoundland Growlers came out of the gate flying with three first-period goals, but the Worcester Railers stormed back to take a 4-3 victory at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Semyon Der-Arguchintsev with his first pro goal, J.J. Piccinich and Giorgio Estephan supplied the offense for the Growlers. Eric Levine made 25 saves in the loss.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 31, 2019
- Growlers Pregame Notes: October 31 vs. Reading Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Oilers Overpower Swamp Rabbits 8-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Oilers Rout Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Florida's Furious Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Cincinnati - Florida Everblades
- Asselin Lifts Atlanta to Dominant Win in JAX - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Successfully Wrestle 'Blades at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.