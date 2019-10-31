Growlers Pregame Notes: October 31 vs. Reading Royals

October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31ST (8:30 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (4-3-0-0, 8 PTS) vs. Reading Royals (2-3-1-0, 5 PTS)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST (8:35 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (4-3-0-0, 8 PTS) vs. Worcester Railers (3-3-0-0, 6 PTS)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND (7:30 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (4-3-0-0, 8 PTS) vs. Maine Mariners (2-4-0-1, 5 PTS)

WATCH: ECHL TV LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their five-game road trip through the Northeastern United States with a busy three-in-three, all against North Division rivals. The Growlers are 1-1 through the first leg of the road trip.

LAST GAME

Joseph Duszak put up a three-point effort to propel the Newfoundland Growlers to a 5-2 win last Saturday night against the Maine Mariners at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. Justin Brazeau, Evan Neugold, Riley Woods and Aaron Luchuk, along with Duszak, tallied for the Growlers. Reid Jackman chipped in with a pair of assists in his Growlers debut. Maksim Zhukov made 24 saves in the win for Newfoundland, while Connor LaCouvee made 31 saves in a losing effort for Maine.

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers continue to lead the ECHL in goals, and have scored at least five goals in five of the seven games this season

James Melindy is expected to play in his 300th career ECHL game this weekend

Scott Pooley is sporting a five-game point streak

Reading

The Royals are the least penalized team in the North Division with 56 penalty minutes

Felix Sandstrom has lost three consecutive starts

Ralph Cuddemi has three goals in the last two games, and leads the Royals in points with eight

Worcester

The Railers have lost back-to-back games

Barry Almeida has four assists in the last three games

Jordan Samuels-Thomas is a veteran of 195 AHL games

Maine

The Mariners have allowed the most goals in the Eastern Conference with 28

Terrence Wallin has three goals in the last two games and is tied for the league-lead in game-winning goals with two

Dillan Fox has six goals in seven games and is tied for the team-lead in points with nine

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

Reading - October 15th - 7-3 Newfoundland Growlers

Colt Conrad led the charge with a goal and four assists as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Reading Royals 7-3 at Mile One Centre. Scott Pooley had a pair of goals, while James Melindy, Aaron Luchuk and Zach O'Brien also scored for the Growlers. Eric Knodel and Garrett Mitchell had multi-point efforts for Reading. Maksim Zhukov made 19 saves in the victory to record his first professional win.

Worcester - April 6th - 4-3 Worcester Railers

The Newfoundland Growlers came out of the gate flying with three first-period goals, but the Worcester Railers stormed back to take a 4-3 victory at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Semyon Der-Arguchintsev with his first pro goal, J.J. Piccinich and Giorgio Estephan supplied the offense for the Growlers. Eric Levine made 25 saves in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.