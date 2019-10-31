Roadrunners Assign Killins, Rush Trade for Legault

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rush, have assigned defenseman Ryker Killins to the Rush. In a separate transaction, the Rush acquired forward Stephane Legault from the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for future considerations.

Killins heads back to the Rush following a pair of appearances in Tucson. The 5'9", 180-pound defenseman registered a -1 rating and 2 PIM. In three games played with the Rush this season, Killins averages a point-per-game with a goal and two assists.

Legault joins the Rush eager to make his 2019-20 season debut in his first full professional season. In his final season with the University of Alberta, Legault notched 15 points in 18 games, and earned an additional 3 points in 5 playoff contests. Following the conclusion of his Canadian college hockey career last season, the 5'10", 180-pound forward earned 3 goals and 3 assists in 6 games with the South Carolina Stingrays. He added another 4 assists in 5 postseason games for South Carolina.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Legault turned professional last year following five seasons with the University of Alberta, where he registered career totals of 30 goals, 89 assists, and 119 points in 125 games. In 2018, he won the University Cup Championship, was named to the University Cup All-Star Team, and was honored as the University Cup Most Valuable Player. Additionally, as a freshman in 2015, he was named to the USports and USports West All-Rookie Teams, and was recognized as the USports West Most Outstanding Freshman. Prior to his Canadian college hockey career, Legault played four seasons of WHL hockey with the Edmonton Oil Kings, recording 108 points in 186 games, and won the 2012 WHL Championship.

The Rush now look forward to a three-in-three road trip beginning on Friday, November 1st against the Allen Americans. Puck drop at the Allen Event Center is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT.

