Oilers Rout Rabbits

October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Travis Howe

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Travis Howe(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

TULSA, Okla. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored the first goal for the sixth time in seven games, but a four-minute stretch in the first period gave the Tulsa Oilers a safe lead, and they rode that offensive wave to an 8-2 win over Greenville on Wednesday night at the BOK Center.

Goals from Charlie Sampair, who scored a hat trick, Danny Moynihan, Cam Knight and J.J. Piccinich spanned the 14:21 mark to the 19:21 mark of the first period and erased a strong start for the Swamp Rabbits.

Cédric Lacroix opened the scoring at the 10:52 mark of the first period on a deflection of a Luke Ripley wrist shot from the right point, set up additionally by Mason Baptista. The Swamp Rabbits had controlled the majority of the play up until that point as well.

The second period saw Tulsa dominate the pace of play. They outshot Greenville 15-6, and struck three more times. Knight, Sampair and Josh Wesley all converted for the home club to give them a 7-1 lead after two periods of play.

Nathan Perkovich and Michael Pelech assisted on Brett Beauvais' first pro goal at the 7:07 mark of the third period, a period that saw the Swamp Rabbits outshoot the Oilers 15-14. However, Tulsa responded late with Sampair's goal to complete the hat trick.

The Swamp Rabbits complete the short stint in Tulsa on Thursday, October 31. All of the action can be heard on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or seen on ECHL.TV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.