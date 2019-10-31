Asselin Lifts Atlanta to Dominant Win in JAX
October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Atlanta Gladiators struck early and cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory Wednesday night over the Jacksonville Icemen in northeast Florida. Sam Asselin shined with a 4-point performance as the Glads evened their record at 3-3 on the young season.
Atlanta struck just over two minutes into the contest, when Asselin and D Joel Messner found F Nick Bligh for his second tally of the campaign. With 6:25 to play in the opening frame, it was Asselin striking again. His unassisted goal doubled the Gladiators' lead before Maxime Fortier cut the decifit in half with 1:20 to play in the first period.
Just over two minute into the middle frame, Messner regained the two-goal advantage. Asselin and captain Derek Nesbitt assisted the Lorette, Alberta native to take a 3-1 lead. G Martin Ouellette's brilliant night in goal kept the hosting Icemen at bay. The Gladiators struck again less than two minutes into the final frame. F Eric Neiliey fed Asselin for his second goal of the night, giving Atlanta a dominant three-goal lead. Holding Jacksonville to a stifling four shots in the third period, the Gladiators' defense would not relinquish the lead. The victory brought Atlanta to a .500% winning percentage at 3-3 in the early campaign.
The Gladiators return home Sunday, November 3rd when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 2:05 PM. The day features a myriad of promotions, including the Sean Bonar sugarskull bobblehead that will be available to the first 2,500 fans. Patrons can also find a limited edition Dia de los Muertos long sleeve shirt at the official team store, while supplies last. Finally, fans can secure a VIP meet and greet experience with a select number of Atlanta United FC players.
