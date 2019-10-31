ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Florida's Jack Nevins has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #81, Florida at Cincinnati, on Oct. 30.

Nevins was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 19:23 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Nevins will miss Florida's game at Fort Wayne on Nov. 1.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.