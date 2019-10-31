ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Florida's Jack Nevins has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #81, Florida at Cincinnati, on Oct. 30.
Nevins was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 19:23 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Nevins will miss Florida's game at Fort Wayne on Nov. 1.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
