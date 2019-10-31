Jack Ramsey Recalled by Rockford
October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have recalled defenseman Jack Ramsey from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.
Ramsey, 23, has appeared in all six games with the Fuel this season, earning two assists. A seventh-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks (208th overall), Ramsey signed with the IceHogs in early May and attended training camp with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Rockford IceHogs before being sent to Indy in early October.
Prior to turning pro, Ramsey attended the University of Minnesota. In 143 NCAA contests, he earned eight goals, 16 assists and 12 penalty minutes. No stranger to championships, Ramsey was part of back-to-back Big Ten Regular Season Championships in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Ramsey is also the son of 1980 Miracle On Ice team member Mike Ramsey.
Jack Ramsey
