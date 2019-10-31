Jack Ramsey Recalled by Rockford

October 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







Indy Fuel defenseman Jack Ramsey

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel defenseman Jack Ramsey(Indy Fuel)

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have recalled defenseman Jack Ramsey from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Ramsey, 23, has appeared in all six games with the Fuel this season, earning two assists. A seventh-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks (208th overall), Ramsey signed with the IceHogs in early May and attended training camp with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Rockford IceHogs before being sent to Indy in early October.

Prior to turning pro, Ramsey attended the University of Minnesota. In 143 NCAA contests, he earned eight goals, 16 assists and 12 penalty minutes. No stranger to championships, Ramsey was part of back-to-back Big Ten Regular Season Championships in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Ramsey is also the son of 1980 Miracle On Ice team member Mike Ramsey.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.