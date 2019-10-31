Reading Spooks the Growlers 5-4 on Halloween

The Newfoundland Growlers lost 5-4 to the Reading Royals on Thursday night at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania before a crowd of 1,665.

The Reading Royals opened the scoring 6:12 into the first period when Frank DiChiara snapped the puck behind Growlers Goaltender Maksim Zhukov, who is made his third straight start in the crease for the Growlers. The Royals made it 2-0 about 6 minutes later when Matthew Gaudreau smacked in a rebound in front of the growlers net.

The Growlers got their first goal of the game just 50 seconds after the Gaudreau tally when Aaron Luchuck sprung Scott Pooley on a breakaway who unleashed a rocket into the Royals net, beating goalie Felix Sandstrom.

Royals forward Matthew Gaudreau added his second of the game at the 4:18 point of the second period but Aaron Luchuk answered right back with a powerplay goal for the Growlers.

In the third period, Matt Bradley would earn the first major penalty for the Newfoundland Growlers this season when he dropped the gloves with Hayden Hodgson just 3 minutes into the frame. The teams traded goals midway through the third period, Pascal Laberge for the Royals and Marcus Power scored for the Growlers.

Late in the game, the teams traded goals once again but the Royals would stay ahead of the Growlers to secure a 5-4 victory at Santander Arena.

Quick Hits

Colt Conrad registered his 12th point of the season.

Aaron Luchuk scored 4 points. 2 Goals and 2 Assists

The Three stars were 3 - A. Luchuck (NFL), 2 - F. DiChiara (REA) and 1 - M. Gaudreau (REA)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their five-game road trip beginning Friday night against the Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. Puck drop is 8:35 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune in to Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

