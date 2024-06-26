Rox Win Third Consecutive Game Behind Day's Quality Start

June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Jackson Hauge in action

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (14-13) triumphed over the Badlands Big Sticks (14-15) by an 8-2 score on Wednesday, June 26th. The Rox have now won three consecutive games heading into a four-game homestand against Badlands and Minnesota.

Hunter Day (Missouri State University) took the ball as St. Cloud's starting pitcher and delivered his best outing of the summer. The right-hander needed only 84 pitches to get through six innings with four strikeouts and two earned runs allowed, earning his first win of the season. Marcus Kruzan (University of St. Thomas) followed him with similar success, handling three shutout innings with five punchouts to close the game out.

On offense, the Rox enjoyed another balanced night at the plate, with eight of their nine starting position players scoring a run. The scoring started in the second with a groundout by Brody Williams (Kent State University) and continued in the third with a single by Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas). Smith would single again in the fifth, driving in his second and third runs with his second hit of the night. The Rox then went up by a 5-1 count on Ben Higdon's (University of Kentucky) sacrifice fly.

Just as they did in Tuesday's series opener, the Rox added on in the late innings. Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) roped a two-run single to headline a three-run eighth for St. Cloud. Trey King (University of Georgia) drove in the final Rox run with a single, finishing off his three-hit evening.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Hunter Day!

The Rox will return to Joe Faber Field for a four-game homestand that begins with another two-game set against Badlands starting Thursday, June 27th at 6:35 p.m.

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

