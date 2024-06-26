Rockers Sink Rafters to Sweep the Series
June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-16) defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-16) 12-2 in an offensive masterclass. Tonight's win also completes the second series sweep against the Rafters this season.
Wisconsin Rapids struck quickly, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. But Green Bay retaliated quickly, getting three runs back with a pair of Mulivai Levu (UCLA) and Sam Miller (Columbia) RBI singles. The Rafters did not give up easily, with Owen Mcelfatrick (Northwestern) hitting a solo home run in the top of the third to bring the score to 3-2.
But after that, the rest of the night was all Rockers. Green Bay added four more runs in the middle of the game, highlighted by a Nick Harms (Case Western) hitting his third home run of the season, and Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) hit a two-run shot in the fifth to bring the score to 6-2 at the end of five.
The Rockers' biggest offensive inning came in the closing stages during the bottom of the eighth. Sam Miller (Columbia) hit a sac fly with the bases loaded to start the scoring run. But it was Mateo Matthews (Wagner) who stepped up and crushed one past the right field wall with runners on all three bases for Green Bay's first grand slam of the season. Wisconsin Rapids had no answer, and the game ended 12-2.
Tomorrow, Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College) will make his fifth start for the Rockers in game one of a double-header against the Mallards. This season, Grubich has 28 strikeouts in just 20.1 innings, the second most of anybody on the team. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:05 pm, kicking off a seven-game in six-days road trip to close out the first half of the season.
The Rockers will be back at home for the start of the second half on July 3rd against the Woodchucks. The Little Cisco Band will perform live music before the game, starting an hour before gates open at 5:30 pm, with fireworks following the matchup.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers' Lleyton Grubich and Payton Mansfield
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2024
- Rox Win Third Consecutive Game Behind Day's Quality Start - St. Cloud Rox
- Bismarck Bit by Free Passes and Untimely Errors in 12-6 Loss to Mankato - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Sink Rafters to Sweep the Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Hindle Stays Hot as Wausau Escapes with 4-3 Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Carney Reaches Base Five Times, Madison Mallards Sweep Traverse City Pit Spitters - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Bounce Back to Down the Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Sweep Hot Tots, Close Out Perfect Homestand - Willmar Stingers
- Huskies Cut Down by Loggers, 13-3, Swept Away on Home Field - Duluth Huskies
- Late Game Dramatics, Chucks Win a Nail Bitter at LakeShore - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Drop Home Stand Finale - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Pitching Leads to 4-1 Win Against the Growlers - Kenosha Kingfish
- Express Complete the Sweep, Beat Thunder Bay 5-1 - Eau Claire Express
- Rockers Attempt to Sweep Rafters Again - Green Bay Rockers
- Collins Aerospace and Rockford Rivets Join Forces to Honor Veterans with Spectacular July 4th Fireworks Show - Rockford Rivets
- Growlers Trounce Kingfish, Take Home Seven-Run Victory - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Heartbroken: Huskies Drop Two Brutal Games in Doubleheader Sweep, Lose Big Chance in Great Plains - Duluth Huskies
- Hauge Hits Two Home Runs as Rox' Offense Goes Big at Badlands - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.