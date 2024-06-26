Rockers Sink Rafters to Sweep the Series

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-16) defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-16) 12-2 in an offensive masterclass. Tonight's win also completes the second series sweep against the Rafters this season.

Wisconsin Rapids struck quickly, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. But Green Bay retaliated quickly, getting three runs back with a pair of Mulivai Levu (UCLA) and Sam Miller (Columbia) RBI singles. The Rafters did not give up easily, with Owen Mcelfatrick (Northwestern) hitting a solo home run in the top of the third to bring the score to 3-2.

But after that, the rest of the night was all Rockers. Green Bay added four more runs in the middle of the game, highlighted by a Nick Harms (Case Western) hitting his third home run of the season, and Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) hit a two-run shot in the fifth to bring the score to 6-2 at the end of five.

The Rockers' biggest offensive inning came in the closing stages during the bottom of the eighth. Sam Miller (Columbia) hit a sac fly with the bases loaded to start the scoring run. But it was Mateo Matthews (Wagner) who stepped up and crushed one past the right field wall with runners on all three bases for Green Bay's first grand slam of the season. Wisconsin Rapids had no answer, and the game ended 12-2.

Tomorrow, Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College) will make his fifth start for the Rockers in game one of a double-header against the Mallards. This season, Grubich has 28 strikeouts in just 20.1 innings, the second most of anybody on the team. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:05 pm, kicking off a seven-game in six-days road trip to close out the first half of the season.

The Rockers will be back at home for the start of the second half on July 3rd against the Woodchucks. The Little Cisco Band will perform live music before the game, starting an hour before gates open at 5:30 pm, with fireworks following the matchup.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

