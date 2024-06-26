Express Complete the Sweep, Beat Thunder Bay 5-1

Eau Claire, WI - Under sunny skies at Carson Park, the Eau Claire Express completed the series sweep against the Thunder Bay Border Cats by a final score of 5-1.

The Trains offense was a well oiled machine tonight, pushing across five runs to in the win. It got started in the second inning, when Ethan Farris (Texas State) and Brady Reynolds (Stanford) both singled to get on base, and were driven in by a Ragan Pinnow (Kansas) 2 RBI double to take an early 2-0 lead. The Trains would later add a run in the fourth frame, as Reynolds (Stanford) started it off with a triple, and he would be driven in by Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) on an RBI single to jump ahead 3-0.

Thunder Bay made it a two-run ball game in the top of the fifth, but that would be all she wrote for their offense tonight. The Express tacked on a final two runs in the bottom of the sixth, when both Farris (Texas State) and Reynolds (Stanford) singled, followed by a 2 RBI double from Evan Gustafson (Oregon State). That would be enough to seal the series sweep over the Border Cats.

The Express got another strong outing from their starter tonight, as Cole Selvig (Texas) threw five innings, allowing only one earned run while striking out five. The Bullpen held strong, as Reischl (Wisconsin La Crosse), Dawson Hargrove (Montevallo), and Tracen Cameron (FIU) all held Thunder Bay scoreless. Selvig would pick up the win tonight (2-1), while Caleb Bunch (Northwestern State) took the loss (0-2).

The Express look to extend the win streak tomorrow night as they open up a new series against the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Carson Park.

