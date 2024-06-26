Hauge Hits Two Home Runs as Rox' Offense Goes Big at Badlands

(St. Cloud Rox)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (13-13) bested the Badlands Big Sticks (13-15) by a 10-7 score on Tuesday, June 25th. The Rox posted 12 hits in the game, with all nine of their starting position players reaching base at least one time.

St. Cloud's offense came out of the gate hot with four singles and three runs in the first inning. Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) plated the night's first run with a base hit that scored Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha). Hanson and Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky) would later come around to score in the inning, pushing the Rox ahead by three. Another St. Cloud run came home in the second inning, as Jaylen Ziegler (Des Moines Area Community College) crossed the plate on an opposite-field single by Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas).

Meanwhile, the Rox kept the Badlands bats at bay with sharp defense and timely strikeouts. Starting pitcher Kris Sosnowski (University of Central Florida) allowed just one run across 3 1/3 innings pitched. He benefited from a double play in the first inning, another twin killing in the second, and a diving play by Smith at second base in the third. Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego) relieved Sosnowski and handled the next 3 2/3 innings, striking out five Big Sticks. Harrison thrived on regulating the basepaths, as he executed a successful pickoff in the fourth and enjoyed a caught stealing from catcher Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University) in the sixth.

After the game went scoreless for four consecutive innings, both offenses awoke for the contest's final three frames. In the seventh, Higdon's third hit of the game set up Savage for a two-out, two-run double to right-center field. Though Badlands immediately pulled back within three runs of the Rox, St. Cloud countered with three more insurance runs in the eighth. Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) opened the frame with a missile to center field for his team-leading seventh home run of the summer. Higdon and Hanson followed up with run-scoring swings that moved the Rox into a 9-3 lead.

In the ninth inning, Hauge slashed his second home run of the game, carrying the Rox into double digits in the run column. Hauge finished with a double, two home runs, and two runs batted in - all coming in the game's final four innings. Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) closed out the game for St. Cloud, pitching two frames.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jackson Hauge!

The Rox will face the Big Sticks once again on Wednesday, June 26th at 7:35 p.m. CT. They will return to the Rock Pile for a four-game homestand that begins with another two-game set against Badlands on Thursday, June 27th. Thursday's game, which is presented by Coburn's, will feature a Charlie Condon youth jersey giveaway to the first 300 fans. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

