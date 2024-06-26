Hindle Stays Hot as Wausau Escapes with 4-3 Win

June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - After becoming the second team to beat the Woodchucks twice this season, Lakeshore aimed to even the first-half series at 3-3 and sweep the weekday campaign. And, of course, be the first team to hand them a third "L". The Chinooks put on a strong offensive performance last night when they needed it most sending three big flys over the wall. Continuing to stay on the ball and play clean defense was the only way to have a chance at taking down the dominant 'Chucks for a third time.

Wausau got off to another quick start, putting up three in the first two innings similar to their start last night. Mitch Alba, who got the start worked two outs with two on in the first before giving up three straight base hits to allow the 'Chucks a two-to-nothing advantage.

As the wind shifted and chill overcame the stadium, the team by the Lake found a quick offensive groove. 'Kentucky Boyz' Griffin Cameron and Ethan Hindle shared a pair of hits that would get the 'Nooks on the board early. It split up the three runs the Woodchucks put up through two and the teams sat 3-1.

Leading the inning off with a four-pitch walk, Scaldeferri would be advanced to second on an error off the bat of Cameron leading to two on with nobody away. Again Hindle stepped up to the plate and again he delivered. This time a ball that carried and dropped precisely inside the foul line in the corner in right field. Unsure if it was going to be caught, Scaldeferri had to hold up, but he was quickly waived around to score and bring Lakeshore within one.

Through the rest of Alba's outing, he died out the firey Woodchuck bats, and it continued into the relief outings of Herron and Wiegert.

Alba, who gave up three in his first two innings tossed three scoreless including a three up-three down fifth. Then came Tayton Herron. In just five effecient pitches, he recorded three outs, facing four batters.

Four batters, five pitches - the sixth inning came and went.

Hindle, tired of chasing the 'Chucks, took matters into his own hands blasting his second solo-shot in as many games. It evened the game at three and put all the pressure on a Woodchucks team that hasn't been swept all season.

"If I'm able to just continue to try and punch the pitcher back in the face anytime in the count, we'll be fine."

It's an aggressive approach, but it's working. Hindle finished the night 3 for 4 accounting for all 3 Lakeshore RBIs. After going 0 for 3 in game one with the team, things are starting to flow. His bat is a staple of the rekindling Chinooks' offense with 6 RBIs, 2 HRs, 2 2B and a walk across his last two games.

Hindle has been with the team for three games, arriving Monday, but is already making an impact on both sides of the baseball and in the dugout. Manager Trevor Cho spoke highly of Hindle, who he coached when Hindle was 16.

"He's a guy in the clubhouse already that guys can look to in those big spots." Adding, he's glad he hasn't changed much in terms of ability to lead since Cho last coached him.

No stranger to big moments, Cade Wiegert got the last three innings for the Chinooks' on the mound. Tossing the first two scoreless and hitless.

Wiegert has seen just two appearances in his short stint so far on the Lakeshore. Coming into the game Wednesday, in 4.1 innings he had yet to allow a run. It's hard to shut down a strong offense for a few innings, let alone seven. Around came the ninth and a leadoff walk proved to be too costly for Wiegert. A sacrafice bunt advanced Jake Berkland 90 feet before Gambill collected his second RBI of the night on a single into centerfield. The inning ended as Dominic Kibler shot down another Woodchuck. However, the run put the 'Chucks up 4-3 putting Lakeshore into a do-or-die bottom of the ninth.

The bats ran cold and although Hennings reached on a walk, the game ended on a 3-2 count punch-out giving Wausau the first-half bragging rights.

With the Chinooks mathematically eliminated from the first-half playoffs, manager Trevor Cho says the competitive games with league-leading Woodchucks are huge to build momentum and prove they can hang with anybody.

"Ten games into the season the message was we're chasing Wausau and it's been that way since. I mean they got six losses, we've given them a third."

Wednesday's game goes on the record as a loss, but it didn't feel that way. The teams battled and ultimately someone had to come out victorious. However, the competitive game has boosted a Lakeshore team when they needed it most. With a roster still adapting to new additions, the Chinooks are looking to keep their focus on playing good baseball and having a good time doing it.

Pitcher, Mitch Alba, said going into the second-half of the season he's most looking forward to "hanging out with the boys" and "build momentum into taking a huge stride."

Lakeshore continues the homestand with a visit from the leaders of the Great Lakes East, Rockford Rivets. First pitch stays 6:35 pm CST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.