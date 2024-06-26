Huskies Cut Down by Loggers, 13-3, Swept Away on Home Field

The Duluth Huskies were blown out, 13-3, by the La Crosse Loggers Wednesday night at Wade Stadium. The loss gave the Loggers a three-game sweep.

A frustrating week for the Huskies (14-14) came to a close in a resounding defeat at the hands of the Loggers (19-9). The Loggers have now won nine straight games played, increasing their stranglehold atop the Great Plains East division.

After two tight games yesterday, the wheels fell off for the home squad almost right away. The normally reliable Cale Haugen struggled, throwing over 30 pitches in an inning on two separate occasions and only making it through four innings. He allowed five runs over those innings and walked an uncharacteristically high five batters. La Crosse led 5-0 after their half of the third.

The defense wasn't much help behind Haugen the whole night either as the Huskies had two more errors. Both came at inopportune times and led to unearned runs scoring.

The Loggers really blew it open in the sixth, turning what was a 5-1 lead into 11-1 by the time the dust settled. 11 Loggers batted and six scored in the frame.

The Huskies three runs came in ones in three separate frames. One in the fourth, seventh and eighth each made the three the Huskies finished with. The run scoring hits came from Max Coupe (1), Joe Vos (15) and Reagan Reeder (15).

Haugen suffered his first loss of the season, falling to 2-1. On the other side, Tate Hess picked up the win after a solid start of seven innings allowing just four hits.

Up next, the Huskies will remain home for two more as the Waterloo Bucks come to town for its first meetings with the Huskies this season. The series kicks off tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.

