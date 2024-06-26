Huskies Cut Down by Loggers, 13-3, Swept Away on Home Field
June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
The Duluth Huskies were blown out, 13-3, by the La Crosse Loggers Wednesday night at Wade Stadium. The loss gave the Loggers a three-game sweep.
A frustrating week for the Huskies (14-14) came to a close in a resounding defeat at the hands of the Loggers (19-9). The Loggers have now won nine straight games played, increasing their stranglehold atop the Great Plains East division.
After two tight games yesterday, the wheels fell off for the home squad almost right away. The normally reliable Cale Haugen struggled, throwing over 30 pitches in an inning on two separate occasions and only making it through four innings. He allowed five runs over those innings and walked an uncharacteristically high five batters. La Crosse led 5-0 after their half of the third.
The defense wasn't much help behind Haugen the whole night either as the Huskies had two more errors. Both came at inopportune times and led to unearned runs scoring.
The Loggers really blew it open in the sixth, turning what was a 5-1 lead into 11-1 by the time the dust settled. 11 Loggers batted and six scored in the frame.
The Huskies three runs came in ones in three separate frames. One in the fourth, seventh and eighth each made the three the Huskies finished with. The run scoring hits came from Max Coupe (1), Joe Vos (15) and Reagan Reeder (15).
Haugen suffered his first loss of the season, falling to 2-1. On the other side, Tate Hess picked up the win after a solid start of seven innings allowing just four hits.
Up next, the Huskies will remain home for two more as the Waterloo Bucks come to town for its first meetings with the Huskies this season. The series kicks off tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2024
- Rox Win Third Consecutive Game Behind Day's Quality Start - St. Cloud Rox
- Bismarck Bit by Free Passes and Untimely Errors in 12-6 Loss to Mankato - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Sink Rafters to Sweep the Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Hindle Stays Hot as Wausau Escapes with 4-3 Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Carney Reaches Base Five Times, Madison Mallards Sweep Traverse City Pit Spitters - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Bounce Back to Down the Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Sweep Hot Tots, Close Out Perfect Homestand - Willmar Stingers
- Huskies Cut Down by Loggers, 13-3, Swept Away on Home Field - Duluth Huskies
- Late Game Dramatics, Chucks Win a Nail Bitter at LakeShore - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Drop Home Stand Finale - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Pitching Leads to 4-1 Win Against the Growlers - Kenosha Kingfish
- Express Complete the Sweep, Beat Thunder Bay 5-1 - Eau Claire Express
- Rockers Attempt to Sweep Rafters Again - Green Bay Rockers
- Collins Aerospace and Rockford Rivets Join Forces to Honor Veterans with Spectacular July 4th Fireworks Show - Rockford Rivets
- Growlers Trounce Kingfish, Take Home Seven-Run Victory - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Heartbroken: Huskies Drop Two Brutal Games in Doubleheader Sweep, Lose Big Chance in Great Plains - Duluth Huskies
- Hauge Hits Two Home Runs as Rox' Offense Goes Big at Badlands - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Duluth Huskies Stories
- Huskies Cut Down by Loggers, 13-3, Swept Away on Home Field
- Heartbroken: Huskies Drop Two Brutal Games in Doubleheader Sweep, Lose Big Chance in Great Plains
- Huskies Finally Back at Home for Major Series with la Crosse
- Huskies Take Split Back Home Following Defeat in Canada Finale
- Pitching and Power Once Again Lead Huskies to Victory in Massive Game at Thunder Bay