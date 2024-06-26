Carney Reaches Base Five Times, Madison Mallards Sweep Traverse City Pit Spitters

June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Traverse City Pit Spitters 7-1 on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game series and win their third straight game.

After the Pit Spitters took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Mallards answered back in the second inning. Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) scored on a fielder's choice to tie the game, and Shai Robinson (Illinois State) gave Madison the lead with an RBI single.

The Mallards pitching staff was superb throughout the night. Harry Boushele (Augustana) threw four innings and allowed just one run. The Madison bullpen took over in the fifth and did not allow a run over the final five innings of the game. Addison Southwick (Augustana), Matt Irvine (Mount Mercy) and Eli Hoyt (Madison College) all pitched in relief for the Mallards.

Madison added another run in the fifth inning, and put the game away in the sixth inning. Robinson extended the lead to 4-1 with another run-scoring knock, and Jake Munroe (John A. Logan Community College) drew a bases loaded walk to bring home another run. The Mallards went on to score two more runs in the inning to open up a 7-1 lead.

Carney reached base five times for the Mallards in the win, while Robinson reached base four times. Justin Best (Florida State) picked up three hits.

Southwick was the winning pitcher for the Mallards, while Seth Gurr (Montevallo) was charged with the loss for the Pit Spitters.

The six-game road trip is over, and the Mallards are set to return to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Green Bay Rockers in a single admission doubleheader. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

