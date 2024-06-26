Growlers Trounce Kingfish, Take Home Seven-Run Victory

June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - After giving up the most runs in nearly two years just a night ago, the Kalamazoo Growlers (16-12) put together an offensive slugfest in taking down the Kenosha Kingfish (15-13) 12-5.

Just one week removed from an incredible pitcher's dual that just ended up in one combined run, Kalamazoo's Ryan Kraft and Kenosha's Brody Krzysiak toed the rubber once again. Both starters worked a pair of scoreless frames as Ryan Kraft continued his dominance striking out four.

Kalamazoo's offense would start its onslaught in the third. Following a leadoff triple by Korbin Griffin, Savi Delgado sent his first home run of the season to right, putting the Growlers up a pair.

Following a double by Myles Beale and a single by Brock Leitgeb, K-Zoo extended its lead to three after Antonio Perrotta hit into a double play. Kenosha responded with one of its own in the third before the Growlers exploded in the fourth.

In its eighth inning this season scoring four or more runs, the Growlers had each of its first six batters reach and forced Krzysiak out of the ballgame, giving up a career-worst eight earned runs. After an RBI single by Myles Beale, reliever Will Bollinger ended the inning with three separate outs.

Up 8-1, the Growlers picked up another pair in the fifth. Following a walk to Brodey Acres, a pair of doubles from Brandon Larson and Savi Delgado along with a passed ball in between pushed K-Zoo to a 10-1 lead.

Ryan Kraft's day would end after five. Striking out 10, Kraft gave up just one earned run on five hits and a pair of walks.

The seventh would be the final big inning for the Growlers, backed up by Korbin Griffin. The lefty from Ball State obliterated a 1-1 fastball against new pitcher Chase Minor, sending it long gone into the parking lot beyond right field. The two-run shot pushed K-Zoo's advantage to 10.

Kenosha would come back with three in the eighth but it would be all for not. Brendan Burch shut the door for his seventh scoreless outing this season helping the Growlers hold on to a seven-run win.

Kalamazoo and Kenosha match up once again tomorrow to end a four-game Growler road trip. First pitch at Historic Simmons Field is set for 6:35 p.m. CT/7:35 p.m. ET.

