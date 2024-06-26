Collins Aerospace and Rockford Rivets Join Forces to Honor Veterans with Spectacular July 4th Fireworks Show

June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets proudly announce a new partnership with Collins Aerospace to host a dazzling fireworks display this Independence Day, July 4th. This event promises to be a standout celebration, paying tribute to our nation's veterans in a memorable and patriotic manner.

"We are thrilled to partner with Collins Aerospace to bring our world-class fireworks show to Loves Park on July 4th," said General Manager Steve Malliet. "At the Rockford Rivets, we have a deep appreciation for our veterans, and what better way to honor them than with a spectacular fireworks show on Independence Day."

Traditionally, local municipal fireworks shows are plagued with overcrowded venues and limited parking. The Rockford Rivets aim to provide a hassle-free experience with ample parking and a quintessential American celebration featuring baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and of course, fireworks!

Thanks to the generous support of Collins Aerospace, all veterans will receive free admission to the game. Additionally, there will be an in-game recognition ceremony to honor their service and dedication to our country.

In addition to the breathtaking pyrotechnics, 13 WREX is offering an exclusive deal. For just $13, attendees can enjoy a ticket to the game, a hot dog, and a soda, courtesy of Channel 13.

"We invite everyone to join us in celebrating our troops and enjoying a fantastic night of entertainment," Malliet added.

The collaboration between the Rockford Rivets and Collins Aerospace promises to light up the skies of Loves Park and create lasting memories for families and veterans alike.

Event Details:

- Date: July 4, 2024

- Location: Rockford Rivets Stadium, Loves Park, IL

- Time: Gates open at 5:35 PM, Fireworks display following the game

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rockfordrivets.com.

