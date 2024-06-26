Rockers Attempt to Sweep Rafters Again

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers (12-16) host the Rafters (13-15) tonight at 6:35 p.m. for the fourth meeting between the teams this year. So far, Green Bay has taken each matchup with Wisconsin Rapids, which included a 6-0 victory last night at Capital Credit Union Park.

That win, which was the first shutout of the summer, was expectedly controlled by the Rockers' arms. Henry Chabot (Chapman) and Michael Riley (Grand Valley State) combined to give up just three hits in total while fanning 10 batters. Both of those pitchers were a member of last year's Northwoods League championship team, and carried that success to yesterday's effort.

For Chabot in particular, his five scoreless frames, which included seven punch outs, earned him League Pitcher of the Night honors. The achievement becomes even more impressive when considering it was his first start of the summer.

As for today's game, Green Bay is opting to start another pitcher for the first time: Kyle Dobyns (Hawaii). The right-hander has made six appearances up to this point in the season, boasting 16 strikeouts and just seven walks across his 17-plus innings. Dobyns has also just allowed one run on five hits over his last eight frames.

Meanwhile the Rafters are handing the ball to another righty in Zach Voss (McNeese State). The senior has played in four games this summer (all starts) and has amassed nearly 15 innings of work. During that stretch, Voss has allowed 10 runs on 20 hits, but also has 12 strikeouts to just five walks.

This is also the last home game for the Rockers for a while. The team heads on a six-day road trip starting on Thursday, and doesn't return to Titletown until July 3 for a pair of games against Wausau. So if fans want to see Green Bay before they leave, this is their last chance.

Gates for tonight's contest open at 5:30, and Nicki Sims will be playing live music from then through the end of the third inning. It's also Wednesday, which means it's Youth Sports Night at Capital Credit Union Park. If any child wears their youth jersey (from any sport) to this evening's game, they will receive a free outfield box seat ticket.

