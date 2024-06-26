Late Game Dramatics, Chucks Win a Nail Bitter at LakeShore

The Woodchucks defeat Lakeshore using just two pitchers and finding two of their four runs from Trey Gambill. Their 4-3 win moves them to 23-6 on the season.

It was a second straight game where the Woodchucks scored first. The top of 1st inning saw three singles and RBI's from Max Soliz Jr. (Auburn) and Daniel Harden (LSU). They led 2-1 after one inning.

Chucks would make it back-to-back innings with a score by plating home one in the 2nd. Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) reached on a hit by pitch and would eventually steal second and come home on a Trey Gambill (Oklahoma U) RBI single.

Adiel Melendez (U of Montevallo) had another good outing tonight, throwing 91 pitches and five innings, allowing just two runs. He held hitters to six hits and one walk and struck out a season high seven. The Chucks led 3-2 after five innings.

Cutter Clawson would come in to pitch the 6th inning and would stay in for the remainder of the game. He struck out five straight batters through the 7th and 8th, only allowing one hit, a solo homerun in the 6th. He kept the game at a 3-3 tie heading to the 9th.

Late game dramatics would be the key for the Chucks, as Jake Berkland would reach base on a leadoff walk. He would be batted home on another Trey Gambill single to score his second run of the night, and the go-ahead run to give the Chucks a 4-3 lead.

The Chucks turned to Cutter Clawson to continue his strong pitching, which he did in the ninth. The righty got two more strikeouts to end his game with nine total K's in four innings pitched, only allowing one hit and one walk. He would earn the win as the Chucks prevail to split with Lakeshore.

The Woodchucks start a stretch of playing Great Plains competitors as the travel to Eau Claire tomorrow to start a home and home series at 6:35 PM. They will return home to play three straight games. It is Kids Weekend at Athletic Park! Friday is fireworks night, Saturday is Minions Day, and Sunday will be Hilarious Heelers Day!

