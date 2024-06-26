MoonDogs Bounce Back to Down the Larks

The Bark was too big for the Larks! MoonDogs split the series with the Larks, winning 12-6!

Regan Hall (University of Illinois) got a start on the mound tonight for the MoonDogs. He would record 4.2 innings pitched! Within his 4.2 innings pitched, he had 85 pitches and 4 strikeouts!

In inning 1, the MoonDogs would leave runners stranded on 1st and 2nd base and were unable to bring them in to score. Defensively the MoonDogs would start slow, but end the inning with a 6-4-3 double-play. Leaving the score 0-0 going into the second inning.

Cadyn Karl (Kansas State University) would get his first hit of the summer tonight in the second inning, which would drive in Jackson Waller (University of Nevada Reno), who made his way around the bases with a hit, and stolen base. Karl would have a good night with having his first hit but, he would also have 4 at-bats, 1 run, 2 hits, 2 walks, and 3 RBIs!

The Larks would lead the MoonDogs in the bottom of the second, scoring 3 runs.

Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) starts inning 3 with a single, to land him on base. Casey Sorg (Bellarmine University) would reach base before him due to a hit-by-pitch, which would be his second of the day. Sorg would get brought in due to a Lark error, with Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) up to bat. Ben Robichaux (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) would hit a triple, and bring in Delamielleure and Waller to score. The MoonDogs would take their lead back, 4-3. Lark's defensive errors would strike as a problem, so Robichaux and Karl would add to the score to finish out the inning for the MoonDogs.

Another good inning for the MoonDogs following the third. The MoonDogs would record 2 more runs. The Dogs touching home plate in the fourth inning were Delamielleure and Louis Magers (Minnesota State University- Mankato).

Owen Byberg (Frontier Community College) took over on the bump for Hall. He would record 1.1 innings pitched, 30 pitches, and 2 strikeouts.

Since the fourth inning, the bats were not going for the MoonDogs, which would cause back-to-back scoreless innings for the MoonDogs.

The seventh inning was the MoonDog's time to shine when they would score 3 more runs to make the score 11-4. The Dogs scoring were Delamielleure, Duer, and Waller.

MoonDogs players would have a good night at the plate. Magers would DH today for the MoonDogs, after pitching a great game vs the Rox. Magers would record 4 at-bats, 1 run, and 2 walks. After having a rough first game of the series, Delamielleure would have a good night at the plate. He would record 6 at-bats, 3 runs, and 4 hits. Duer would finish his night with 4 at-bats, 1 run, 2 hits, 2 walks, and 2 RBIs! The MoonDog hitting did not stop there! Waller had 6 at-bats,3 runs, and 3 hits. Finally, Robichaux would have 4 at-bats, 1 run, 1 hit, 2 walks, and 2 RBIs!

Peter Michael (Northwestern University) will find his way to the pile for the MoonDogs, to finish out the night. He will record 3 innings pitched, and 4 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs bark will defeat the Larks tonight, 12-6. They will be back in action in Minot versus the Hot Tots, tomorrow at 6:35 pm.

