Stingers Sweep Hot Tots, Close Out Perfect Homestand

June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers just keep on rolling, winning their 6th game in a row and sweeping the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday night, 19-2.

Again, the Stingers rode a dominant start on the mound to a win, as J.D. Hennen (Augustana) threw seven scoreless innings, striking out seven and giving up just one hit.

Willmar got on the board in the first and never looked back, scoring 2 more in the 3rd, 4 in the 4th, 2 in the 5th, 3 in the 6th, 6 in the 7th and 1 more in the 8th.

All nine Stingers starters recorded a hit and six different Stingers had multi-hit games, highlighted by Trevor Winterstein (Augustana) and Max Buettenback (Nebraska) who each had four hits.

Jessada Brown (UC Santa Barbara) hit his first home run as a Stinger and Andrew Sojka (CSUN) continued his tear, going 3-4 with an RBI and a walk.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Aiden Hansen (Minnesota State-Mankato) closed out the game and gave the Stingers a sweep of the five game homestand.

Willmar hits the road on Thursday as they head out to Bismarck to take on the 2nd place Larks.

'First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

