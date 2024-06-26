Pit Spitters Drop Home Stand Finale

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two game series against the Madison Mallards, 7-1, in front of 2,003 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters offense broke the scoring column in the bottom of the first and it started out with a single to center field from Jt Sokolove. Brett Denby followed it up with a walk. Cole Prout drove in Sokolove with a sacrifice flyout, giving the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Mallards offense answered back in the top of the second as Frankie Carney and Alex Harrell hit back-to-back singles. David Whittle grounded into a fielder's choice scoring Carney tying the game at 1-1. Shai Robinson singled to right field scoring Harrell to give the Mallards a 2-1 lead. The Mallards offense picked back with back-to-back singles from Davis Hamilton and Jack Munroe to lead off the top of the fifth inning. Korbyn Dickerson grounded out to shortstop allowing Hamilton to score extending the Mallards lead to 3-1. The top of the sixth is when things went south for the Pit Spitters, Justin Best led off the inning with a single and Whittle reached following an error committed by first baseman Daniel Jackson. Robinson singled to right field scoring Best, making it 4-1. Back-to-back walks drawn from Hamilton and Munroe allowed Whittle to score to further the Mallards lead to 5-1. Dickerson flew out to right field which allowed Robinson and Hamilton to score to giving the Mallards a 7-1. They went on to win by that score.

The Pit Spitters drop to 13-16 on the season, while the Mallards improve to 20-8. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Seth Gurr threw three innings and a third giving up two runs on five hits, walking four and striking out one. Grant Garman threw an inning and two thirds giving up three runs on five hits and one walk. Jaxon Huffman was unable to get an out as he gave up one run on two walks. Santiago Garcia threw two innings of relief giving up a run on two walks and striking out three. Dominic Mauro threw the final two innings allowing two hits and no runs while striking out one.

The Pit Spitters will take to the road tomorrow for a two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

