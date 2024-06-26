Bismarck Bit by Free Passes and Untimely Errors in 12-6 Loss to Mankato

BISMARCK, ND - The Larks split the series with the MoonDogs after pitching surrendered twelve free passes resulting in ten earned runs.

Mankato struck first in the second inning just as they did in last night's contest, scoring a run on two hits. Jackson Waller (University of Nevada Reno) jumped on the first pitch of the inning, placing an opposite-field double inside the right-field foul line. Cadyn Karl (Kansas State) erased the goose egg by lining his hit of the season up the middle to score Waller. The MoonDogs had runners on first and third with one out, however, Riley Roskopf (Paradise Valley CC) caught Nico Libed (University of San Diego) looking and Cooper Neville (Grand Canyon University) stealing to escape the jam.

The Larks' bottom half of the order answered with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Erick Dessens (Paradise Valley CC) improved his on-base streak to eight games to start the frame on a walk, followed by Michael Davinni (University of Utah) recorded his second hit in thirteen at-bats against Mankato on a line-drive single in front of the center fielder. Davis Baker (University of Pennslyvania) was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Mackenzee Higuchi (Cal Poly) who gave Bismarck the lead out of the nine-hole on a two-run single to left field.

The MoonDogs answered the Larks' call by sending ten batters to the plate, reclaiming the lead with a five spot in the top of the third. Casey Sorg (Bellarmine University) was hit by a pitch and Brody Delamielleure (Flordia State University) singled on a ball past the diving third baseman Michael Davinni. Both runners advanced 90 feet on a fielder's choice, enabling Sorg on a groundball from Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) who reached on a wide throw from Davinni. Jackson Waller tied the game at 3-3, scoring Delamielleure on a fielder's choice. Ben Robichaux (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) put Mankato ahead with a two-RBI triple hit off the base of the left-field wall. Cadyn Karl moved into scoring position after a walk and a steal, with both runners coming in to score on an errant throw from Mackenzee Higuchi on a dropped third strike.

Mankato sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning, extending their lead to six runs. Brody Delamielleure led off with the MoonDogs' lone hit of the frame, sneaking a ground ball past the diving second basement Zach Daudet (Cal Poly). Following the single, Larks' reliever Jamal Allen (Union University) loaded the bases on back-to-back walks by Louis Magers (Minnesota State University Mankato) and Jake Duer. Allen nearly escaped the jam by striking out the following two batters but surrendered two runs on his third and fourth walks of the inning.

The MoonDogs added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh all with two outs. Brody Delamielleure recorded his fourth hit of the game on a double to right field, followed by Jake Duer who scored Delamielleure on a single up the middle. Jackson Waller slapped a single through the right side of the infield to put runners on first and third. Waller successfully stole second base, allowing Delamielleure to come home on the throw for Mankato's eleventh run.

Erick Dessens extended his hit streak to eight games on an RBI double in the seventh inning, scoring Zach Daudet who was hit by a pitch prior. Bismarck crawled a run closer in the bottom of the eighth. Davis Baker drew his second walk of the game while reaching base in his fourth consecutive at-bat. Baker stole second and advanced to third, scoring easily on a bloop single from Jaylen Edmonds (Arizona Christian University). Isaac Huettl (Northern Iowa Community College) singled after entering the game as a pinch-hitter, and Alex Alva (University of Jamestown) walked to load the bases. With three ducks on the pond, Kyle Hvidsten lifted a fly ball that looked deep enough to easily score the speedy Edmonds from third but right fielder Brody Delamielleure delivered a perfect strike to home plate to prevent Edmonds from scoring in a beautiful F9-2 double play.

