Kingfish Pitching Leads to 4-1 Win Against the Growlers

June 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish bounce back with a 4-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers at Historic Simmons Field.

For the second straight game, the Growlers registered the game's first run when Myles Beale advanced home from third after Brodey Acres stole second base in the first inning.

The Kingfish responded by capitalizing on a fielding error with Robert Newland's sacrifice fly to tie the game at one in the second.

Solid starting pitching kept the game moving quickly. Kenosha starter Simon Linde finished his performance with four strikeouts and one hit allowed in four innings. Kalamazoo starter Tanner Ware collected three strikeouts as well.

Poor defense would cost the Growlers after Brandon Nigh and Robert Newland led off the fifth inning with consecutive singles. Nick Giamarusti reached on an infield single right after, but a throwing error advanced the other runners to score for a 3-1 Kenosha lead. Another Kalamazoo error put Eli Duncan on first a few batters later. He would steal second base, advancing Giamarusti home from third for the third run of the inning.

After entering the fifth inning, Tsubasa Tomii finished his outing by retiring the side in the sixth. Connor Trepanier and Christian Carew shut down the Kalamazoo offense in the next two innings with two strikeouts combined.

Robby Porco earned his second save of the season by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Kingfish welcome the Royal Oak Leprechauns to Historic Simmons Field tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. to continue this four-game homestand. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

