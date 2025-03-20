Rox to Sign Four More Pitchers to the 2025 Roster

St. Cloud, MN - The Rox announce the signing of four more pitchers to the 2025 roster. Riley Leatherman (University of North Carolina), John Hughes (University of North Carolina), Riane Ritter (University of St. Thomas) and Camden Lyke (St. Cloud State University) are set to spend their summer in St. Cloud.

Riley Leatherman, the 2nd ranked player in the 2024 Minnesota high school class by the Perfect Game, will spend his summer in St. Cloud for the 2025 season. Ranked 245th nationally by the Perfect Game, Leatherman is currently at the University of North Carolina Tarheels for his freshman season. A product of Maple Grove, MN and Wayzata High School, posting a perfect 7-0 record with a 1.54 ERA his senior year, earned him the prestigious Minnesota Mr. Baseball honor.

John Hughes, the 96th ranked left-handed pitcher in the 2024 high school class by the Perfect Game, will bring his talents to St. Cloud for the 2025 season. A graduate of Nazareth Academy in Hinsdale, IL, Hughes was ranked among the top-500 national prospects heading into college. He led his high school team to 46 consecutive victories over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Hughes is known for his ability to throw all of his pitches in any count, featuring a fastball, changeup and a slider as his primary offerings. He is currently enrolled at the University of North Carolina for his freshman year.

Riane Ritter, a Rogers, MN native, was ranked as the 12th best right-handed pitcher in the 2024 Minnesota high school class by the Perfect Game. While in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) with the Utica Blue Sox, he posted a 2.88 ERA over 25 innings pitched. Thus far with the St. Thomas Tommies, Ritter has toed the mound in 15.1 innings coupled with 23 strikeouts.

Camden Lyke, a Lakeville, MN native, will join the Rox for the upcoming 2025 season. The redshirt freshman at St. Cloud State University in 2024, brings a powerful arm to the mound with an impressive repertoire that includes a fastball, curveball, and slider. He was ranked as the No. 22 right-handed pitcher in Minnesota and the 55th overall player by The Perfect Game in the state upon his high school graduation.

The Rox home opener is May 30th at 7:05 PM versus the Badlands Big Sticks. There will be a post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a complete game schedule and to download the schedule to your phone, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule. If your child wants to learn or practice the game of baseball, sign up for the Rox 2025 Camps to receive outstanding coaching from D-1 players and coaches, complementary Rox tickets and a t-shirt for every participant.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

