Rox Win 11th Straight Game on Greise's Walk-off Home Run
July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (36-21) walked off the Thunder Bay Border Cats (30-27) by an 8-6 score on Saturday, July 27th. Noah Greise (University of Nebraska Omaha) delivered the decisive swing, a two-run home run in the ninth inning. The Rox have won 11 consecutive games, including nine in a row at home, and remain atop the second-half Great Plains West standings with an 18-6 second-half record.
The back-and-forth game between two postseason contenders ramped up when the Rox overcame a three-run deficit in the middle innings. Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) led off the third inning with a home run, his ninth of the season and second in as many games. Braden Calise (University of Central Florida) followed with a run-scoring double, bringing the Rox within a 4-3 score at the end of three innings. St. Cloud would pull into a 6-4 lead in the fifth, as Higdon led off with a double before Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) and Calise each drove in a run.
Meanwhile, Nathan Anderson (Creighton University) made sure that the Rox momentum would hold with three scoreless innings in the middle part of the game. The right-handed reliever needed only 34 pitches as he struck out two and allowed only one baserunner. Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) finished the game for St. Cloud, striking out five in the final two innings to record the win.
In the ninth, Hauge set the table for the walk-off victory with a leadoff double down the left-field line. The next batter, Greise, would drive him home and then some, launching a no-doubter over the fence in left field. Greise's first home run of the 2024 season clinched St. Cloud's second walk-off win this year, both coming in the month of July.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Noah Greise!
Before heading to Badlands and Mankato for a four-game road trip, the Rox will finish their series against Thunder Bay at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th. Sunday's game, presented by Best Western Plus, will feature Kids TV Takeover Day and Coborn's Kids Day. Youth fans will have the opportunity to meet Bluey and Bingo, run the bases, and get autographs on the field. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
