Stingers Win 11-8 Over Big Sticks

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DICKINSON, ND -- After falling behind 6-2 after 3 innings, the Stingers used a 6-run 4th to propel them to an 11-8 win over the Big Sticks. The big hit in the inning came from a Brayden Hellum (Kirkwood CC) grand slam.

Willmar got on the board first thanks to Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) hitting his 22nd home run of the season. With the homer, Sojka collected his 67th RBI on the season, which broke the Greg Lambert's Stinger single-season RBI record.

The Big Sticks responded with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the 1st. Both runs came courtesy of a 2-run single from Evan Appelwick (Miami-Ohio).

Badlands added on with 4 in the 2nd inning. 2-runs scored on a double from Tyler Tobey (Metro State of Denver). Adam Haber (Wofford) followed with a 2-run home run.

Stingers sent 9 batters to the plate in the 4th. Besides Hellum's grand slam, Daniel Briones (San Antonio College) with an RBI reach on error, Jack Spanier (Minnesota) RBI groundout, and a Sojka RBI single. Willmar never surrendered the lead.

3 more Stingers scored in the 7th inning: Dariel Osoria (Kansas) hit an RBI double, followed by RBI and RBI single from Liam Bushey (Western Illinois), and a Briones sac-fly.

Stingers starter Brooks Kneifl (Nebraska) was chased in the 2nd inning. He allowed 6 runs on 3 hits and walked 1.

Big Sticks starter Ty Thomson (Iowa Lakes CC) pitched 3.1 innings and was credited with the loss. He allowed 7 hits, 8 runs (7 earned), walked 4, and struck out 3.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Aiden Hansen. He came in the 2nd inning and pitched a total of 6. Hansen allowed 3 hits, 2 runs (both earned), walked 1, and struck out 5.

Stingers look to sweep the series tomorrow with first pitch coming at 5:35 P.M. CT

