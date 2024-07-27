The MoonDogs Thwart Larks' Dominant Six Inning Showcase in Comeback Win
July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Bismarck Larks News Release
(Bismarck, ND) - A dominant six-inning showing with three home runs and five strikeouts from right-handed pitcher Scott Borgmann looked to favor the Bismarck Larks. However, a seventh inning pitching change for the Larks produced five runs for the Mankato Moondogs, securing the Minnesota team a 12-8 comeback win.
The Larks welcomed four new faces to their lineup for the 6:35 match; shortstop Jett Buck, center fielder Sam Gates, designated hitter Sydney Ward, and second baseman Yosuke Fujie. Gates, Ward, and Fujie proved to be threatening forces at the plate, scoring three respective home runs. The newcomers combined for six runs, five hits, and six RBIs.
However, the explosive lineup stood no chance against the Mankato relief staff. With only six walks, two hits, and one run allowed, the Moondogs kept the Larks away from any chance at running home-even with the bases loaded multiple times.
Borgmann had a fantastic outing. The 6'2 Parkon, MD native threw 5.2 innings pitched with 94 pitches, with five strikeouts and only three earned runs.
