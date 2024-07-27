First-Place Huskies Look to Consolidate Rank vs Fond du Lac

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Following last night's games, the Duluth Huskies now lead the Great Plains East division by 0.5 games over Thunder Bay. The Huskies first challenge since taking the top spot in the division are the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Dock Spiders, members of the Great Lakes West division, represent the last two interleague games for the Huskies this summer. Here are the five things to know and game notes packet (linked above) for the upcoming series:

LAST TIME OUT: The Huskies kicked off the home stand by earning a split with the Minnesota Mud Puppies. In game one, the Huskies blew a, 3-2, lead in the late innings and took the loss, just Minnesota's third win of the summer. The Huskies scored three times in the third inning, stringing together four hits and taking advantage of a walk. However, the Huskies had two errors in the fifth that led to the Mud Puppies' first two runs. Then, Albert Roblez and Caden Kratz each allowed at least one run in the eighth and the ninth. It was just Duluth's fourth loss when taking a lead into the eighth inning. In game two, the Huskies needed a late comeback of their own. The Huskies trailed, 5-3, through six innings. Aided by some control problems from the Mud Puppies in the inning, taking advantage of five walks to tie the game. In the eighth, they got the go-ahead run, thanks to Tyler Palmer, who also hit a massive home run earlier. With Roblez and Kratz down, it was Jakob Schulz who got the ninth for the Huskies. He loaded the bases with walks, but got out of it to seal the victory.

SKIES BACK ON TOP: For the first time in 20 days, the Duluth Huskies are back on top of the Great Plains East division. The Huskies started the second half 3-1 and that was the last time they led the division. The standings remain extremely congested with five teams all. within 1.5 games of the lead. All five teams (Duluth, Thunder Bay, Rochester, Eau Claire and Waterloo) need to win the half in order to qualify for the postseason.

RUN, HUSKIES, RUN: The Huskies improved running game was on full display in the series against the Mud Puppies. The Huskies stole 13 bases over the two-game series vs Minnesota bringing their total in the second-half up t0 80. For those keeping track at home, that's almost four stolen bases per game (3.81). This is obviously in stark contrast to the just 61 stolen bases they had in the first half. Also a stark contrast? The 92% (80/87) success rate in the second half, compared to just 73% (61/83) in the first half.

SCOUTING THE (DOCK) SPIDERS: The Dock Spiders represent the Huskies' second different opponent from the Great Lakes West division (Wausau). The trip to the Wade for Fond du Lac represents a return trip to the Wade after the two teams split a two-game series at Herr-Baker Field. The Dock Spiders on paper have a solid offense: .269 BA (7th), 0.71 BB/K (7th) and 38 HR (11th). A team that gets hits, takes good at-bats and can hit the ball out of the yard at that rate seemingly would have a top-10 offense. Instead, they're just middle of the pack, scoring 6.42 runs per game, 15th in the Northwoods League. The offense is led by SS Drew Barragan, leading the team with 44 RBI. The pitching side has been the issue for the Dock Spiders, particulary with the free passes. The Dock Spiders have issued a league-leading 393 walks, 27 more than the next-closest team. Fond du Lac also leads the league with 94 wild pitches. As a result, the staff holds a 6.62 ERA, 22nd in the league.

WEEKEND AT THE WADE: The home stand continues with the Saturday-Sunday weekend set with the Dock Spiders. That means a lot of great promotions are in order. On Saturday, the Huskies are celebrating both the Boy Scouts and the beginning of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris with the "Wade Olympics". Special events will be taking place throughout the game. Additionally, as per usual with a Saturday home game, there will be a keg from Bent Paddle. On Sunday, it's the Girl Scouts turn to have their day at the Wade. Any Swifties in the house? There's an Eras Tour Dance Class. Plus, beat the heat with $6 sundaes. Buy tickets to join us for these and/or any future home games.

