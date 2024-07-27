Kingfish Keep Season Series Tied in 5-1 Win over Battle Creek

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish evened the season series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in a 5-1 victory.

All series this season between the Battle Jacks and the Kenosha Kingfish have been split this season. This game also marked the last time these teams will play in the 2024 season.

Starting pitcher Chase Minor set the tone early throwing five straight scoreless innings, allowing only one run in the 6th inning. Minor also racked up 5 K's with the bullpen throwing 3 combined scoreless frames.

Michael Whooley had a big day offensively for Kenosha racking up three hits in five at-bats and scoring two runs. For the second consecutive game the Kingfish had 7 out of their 9 starters record hits in the contest.

Kenosha had no issues scoring runs putting up three in the third and scoring in both the 8th and 9th to secure a 5-1 victory.

