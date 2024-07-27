Honkers Cruise To 7-3 Win Over Loggers

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers picked up their second straight win on Saturday night with a 7-3 win over La Crosse.

Rochester jumped out to an early lead in the first, scoring twice thanks in part to Kyle Miller's RBI single up the middle.

They added two more in the third when Brendan O'Sullivan drove in Grant MacArthur with a sac fly and Paul Schoenfeld followed that up with an RBI single.

Joey Craska was stellar out of the bullpen, going four innings and giving up three runs, all of which were bloop hits in the seventh.

The Honkers gained insurance in the seventh when O'Sullivan sent a low line drive over the left field wall.

Bryce Liechty came in for the eighth and closed out the game, only facing one more than the minimum.

With this win, the Honkers are now in a three-way tie for third in the Great Planes East. They are a game and a half back of Duluth and look to close that tomorrow in game two against La Crosse.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.