Second Inning Slugfest Lifts Express to Win

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, WI - In game one of a new series against the Waterloo Bucks, the Express rallied behind a second inning slugfest to seal the win by a final score of 10-5.

The Waterloo Bucks got this game started early, as Luke Finn (East Texas Baptist) sent a moonshot to left-center field that put the visitors up one run early. That would quickly disappear, as the Express offense surged for nine runs in the bottom of the second to break this game wide open. The innings' offense started with some small ball, as Express batters Brady Blake (Kansas) and Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) lead the inning off with RBI singles to take a 2-1 lead. Soon after, Ethan Farris (Texas State) would send another ball over the fence, securing his second grand slam in consecutive days. That would not be all, as Evan Gustafson (North Dakota State University) sent a two-run home run to cap off a nine-run explosion for Eau Claire.

Waterloo would try and crawl back into this game, eventually bring themselves within four runs in the top of the eighth inning. It would all be for not however, as Ethan Farris (Texas State) went deep in the bottom half of the inning for his second home run of the game for an important insurance run to seal the win for the Trains.

The Express recieved an incredible outing from starter Ryan Speshyock (Stanford), who threw five innings, allowing only one run on four hits, and striking out a whopping nine batters, and recieving the win (3-1). Zach Evenson (Bemidji State) took the loss (0-2), after only going 1.1 innings, allowing nine earned runs on six hits.

The Express look to keep the winning streak alive and sweep Waterloo tomorrow in an afternoon Matinee. First pitch is set for 2:05pm CT back at Carson Park.

