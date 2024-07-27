Eamon Horwedel Secures 21st Career Win, Becomes the Winningest Pitcher Northwoods League History

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Saturday, July 27, fifth-year Kalamazoo Growler Eamon Horwedel captured his 21st career Northwoods League win, becoming the winningest pitcher in Northwoods League history.

Going the distance for the second time in his career, Horwedel capped off the historic night in storybook fashion with a groundout back to the mound.

After giving up a leadoff single to begin the game, Horwedel forced weak contact for the rest of the evening, retiring 15 of the next 17 batters averaging just over 10 pitches an inning.

Horwedel ended the night with six strikeouts while the defense turned a pair of double plays in the eighth and ninth to keep him in the game.

Final Line: 9 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 34 BF, 104 P

Horwedel or "Captain Growler" is just one of two pitchers in the Northwoods League this season to throw a nine-inning complete game and both hail from Kalamazoo. Patrick Straub's complete game on Sunday, July 21 against Battle Creek was the longest outing of his career.

The pair of complete games are the 10th and 11th in Kalamazoo Growlers history.

After becoming the Growlers' career win record holder in his first start of the season, Horwedel continues to grow his legacy in his fifth and final summer with the Growlers. Horwedel now holds the Growlers record in appearances and wins and is second all-time in strikeouts, starts and innings pitched.

