Rivets' Resilience Shines Despite Loss to Mallards

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets faced off against the Madison Mallards in a thrilling away game that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The game showcased incredible performances, dramatic plays, and a constant back-and-forth battle. J.R. Nelson (#4) demonstrated patience and discipline at the plate, earning a walk and making key advancements on the bases. Despite being part of a double play later in the game, Nelson's presence was felt. Isaac Lopez (#5) capitalized on opportunities, reaching base multiple times, including advancing on errors and fielder's choices, resulting in crucial runs scored. Maddox Mihalakis (#32) showed resilience, getting on base due to an error and contributing to the Rivets' offensive efforts. Bobby Atkinson (#13) consistently reached base, including a pivotal single that advanced runners and set the stage for scoring opportunities.

The first inning set the tone with intense drama. J.R. Nelson walked and advanced on a fielder's choice, while Isaac Lopez and Maddox Mihalakis reached base, leading to Bobby Atkinson's single that loaded the bases. Logan Mock's RBI single brought in a run, but the Mallards' defense held strong. The bottom of the inning saw the Mallards strike back with a home run by Korbyn Dickerson, scoring three runs and putting them ahead. Frankie Carney and Cal Fisher added to the Mallards' lead with another home run. Despite the Rivets' efforts to close the gap with key hits and runs, the Mallards maintained their lead. Defensive plays and strategic pitching kept both teams fighting until the end, with the Rivets ultimately falling short despite their valiant efforts.

