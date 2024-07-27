Rockers Look to Take Series Lead against Woodchucks

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (11-9) will host the Wausau Woodchucks (16-5) for the second time in as many days. Last night, the Rockers took home the victory for their first extra-innings win of the season. First pitch for this afternoon's game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Wausau struck first on the scoreboard, managing to put up three unanswered runs in the first three innings. But in the fourth, Mateo Matthews (Wagner) got Green Bay its first score of the game with a 2-RBI single into center field. While the Woodchucks got one back in the top of the fifth, the Rockers tied the game coming in to score on a pair of errors to make the score 4-4.

The Woodchucks still put the pressure on, adding on a run in both the sixth and seventh, setting the stage for Mulivai Levu (UCLA). The third baseman crushed a two-run bomb in the bottom of the seventh to level the game at six. Kam Douglas (Alabama State) came into the game on the mound in the eighth and managed to hold Wausau scoreless and force extra innings.

In the tenth, Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) hit a bunt down the third base line to advance Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) and put runners on the corners. Wausau then intentionally walked Blade Carver (Northern Oklahoma) to load the bases for Seth Farni (Campbell). The center fielder hit a deep fly ball to left field that was caught, and Harms managed to beat the throw home and end the game 7-6.

Today, Caleb Ruter (Colorado Mesa) will make his fourth start for Green Bay. The lefty has thrown 12 innings this season, with as many strikeouts this season. Last time he threw against the Woodchucks, Ruter went three innings allowing just two hits.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday for a game against the Lakeshore Chinooks (8-13). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. The Third Wheels will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30 p.m.

