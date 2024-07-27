Honkers Win Five-Hour Marathon in Walk-off Fashion

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Honkers won a five-hour, 13-inning marathon on Saturday night.

Rochester fell behind 3-0, but Dean Carpentier hit a solo homer in the third to break the shutout.

Joe Gizzi threw three innings out of the bullpen and did not allow a run. He passed it off to Matthew Lighthall who went two innings and allowed one run.

Down three runs in the eighth, Reiss Calvin hit a double off the wall, which scored Luca Dipaolo. Grant MacArthur singled, scoring another, then Calvin scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

The game went into extra innings and Max Klebba was just what Rochester needed. He went five innings, allowing all the automatic runners to score, but didn't allow anything else.

The Honkers stayed alive until the 13th when they tied the game thanks to Paul Schoenfeld's RBI single. Luca Dipalo came up and hit a walk-off home run, ending the game at five hours and three minutes.

The Honkers are still in the thick of the postseason race in the Great Planes East. They are scheduled to host La Crosse tomorrow.

They look to bounce back in game two tomorrow.

