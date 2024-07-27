Dock Spiders Sweep La Crosse, 13-7

LA CROSSE, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tallied 13 runs on their way to a sweep on Thursday at Copeland Park. The Dock Spiders won both games over La Crosse, finishing with a 13-7 victory on Friday. The win moved the Dock Spiders to 21-34 on the season and 8-14 in the second half.

The Loggers started the scoring in the third inning, scoring two runs with a single from Elijah Ickes (Hawaii) that brought in a run, followed by a passed ball that allowed another run, making the score 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders took their first lead. After loading the bases with no outs, a single from Garrett Hietpas (Winona State) made the score 2-1. The next batter, Caden Shapiro (Princeton), scored Tyler Stack (Xavier), tying the game at two. The following batter, Preston Knott (Northwestern), hit a sac fly into center field, making the score 3-2.

The Loggers jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring three runs. A bases-loaded walk to Matthew Miura (Hawaii) with two outs tied the game at three. The next batter, Cooper Brass (New Mexico), singled to left field, scoring two runs and giving La Crosse a 5-3 lead.

In the fifth inning, both teams scored one run. A single from Tyler Stack made the score 5-4, and a sac fly into left field by La Crosse in the bottom of the inning made the score 6-4.

In the sixth inning, the Dock Spiders stormed back into the lead. A two-run home run to right field from Preston Knott (Northwestern) tied the game at six. The next three batters reached, bringing Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) to the plate. A single by Cooney to center field brought in the third run of the inning, giving the Dock Spiders the lead. The next batter, Tyler Stack, walked, bringing home another run and making the score 8-6. Two batters later, a single by Garrett Hietpas brought in another run, the fifth of the inning, and made the score 9-6.

La Crosse got one run across in the seventh inning, making the score 9-7. The Dock Spiders added four more runs in the ninth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), making the score 13-7.

In the bottom of the ninth, La Crosse got a man aboard but didn't do any damage. RHP Austin Kutz (2-1) got the final three outs, picking up the win. Kutz went 4.2 innings in the outing, allowing only three hits and one earned run, as the Dock Spiders captured the 13-7 victory.

The Dock Spiders head to Duluth on Saturday for game one of a two-game series with the Huskies, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

