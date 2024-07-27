Rockers Split Home Series with Wausau

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers prepare to deliver a pitch

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers prepare to deliver a pitch(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (11-10) lost to the Wausau Woodchucks (17-5) at Capital Credit Union Park. The two teams are set to square off again tomorrow in Wausau for the final time this season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The Woodchucks jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second that held until the third. Lane Allen (Blinn CC) led off the inning and hit a solo home run over the right field wall to tie the game 1-1. With the homer, he becomes the sixth Rocker to hit five or more this season.

In the fourth, the Woodchucks managed to pick up two more runs on defensive errors to retake the lead. From there, they added another two in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Kyle Dobyns (Hawai'i) entered the game after that and picked up four strikeouts in the final 3.2 innings. In that same time, he only allowed one hit, a home run from Vance Sheahan (South Carolina-Upstate) to make the Wausau lead five. The Rockers couldn't get any back in response, with the game ending 6-1.

Tomorrow, Landon Victorian (LSU) will return to the mound for his third start with the Rockers. In just 9.2 innings, he has a whopping 13 strikeouts, with only four hits allowed. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay will be back at home on Tuesday to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Third Wheels will perform live music starting an hour before first pitch at 5:30 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.