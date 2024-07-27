Spitters Score 12 in the Third; Win Game One

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two-game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 14-5, in front of 2,097 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Battle Jacks offense didn't waste any time getting going as Mason Hamlin and Caleb Estrada hit back-to-back singles to open the game. Hamlin scored on a wild pitch thrown by Parker Wakeman to give the Battle Jacks a 1-0 lead. Aidan Arbogast reached first on an error committed by third baseman Trent Reed to put runners on the corners. Troy Stukenberg then hit a bases clearing double to extend the Battle Jacks lead to 3-0.

Entering the bottom of the third inning, the Pit Spitters Reed drew a leadoff walk followed by a Carter Hain double to put two runners in scoring position. Brandon Chang put the Pit Spitters in the scoring column with a single that scored Reed cutting the Battle Jacks lead down to 3-1. Following a walk drawn by Jt Sokolove, Ethan Guerra hit a bases clearing triple to give the Pit Spitters their first lead at 4-3. The offense didn't stop there, as Aaron Piasecki singled to right field scoring Guerra making it 5-3 Spitters. Vahn Lackey hit a sacrifice flyout during his at bat scoring Piasecki to make it 6-3. Reed was productive during his second at bat of the inning, scoring Brett Rozman and Camden Traficante on a single to further extend the pit Spitters lead to 8-3. For the second time in the inning, Guerra had a bases clearing triple giving the Pit Spitters a 11-3 lead. Piasecki capped off the 12-run inning with a single to right field scoring Guerra to make it 12-3.

The Battle Jacks offense found its grove in the middle innings as Estrada singled to center to open up the top of the fifth inning. He later scored on a Sam Griffith single to right field cutting the Pit Spitters lead down to 12-4. Swan drew a walk to start the offense for the Battle Jacks in the top of the second inning and later scored on a Hamlin double to right field to make it 12-5. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Pit Spitters were back at it as Sokolove drove in Chang with a single to right to extend their lead to 13-5. With bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Sokolove drew a walk that scored Traficante to give the game its final score of 14-5.

The Pit Spitters improve to 14-10 in the second half of the season and to 31-28 overall, while the Battle Jacks drop to 8-15 in the second half and to 27-32 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Parker Wakeman threw five innings giving up three runs on seven hits and striking out five. Reilly Shafer threw an inning of relief giving up a run on a hit and a walk. Josh Klug threw an inning of scoreless relief giving up a walk. Kellen Roberts threw an inning of scoreless relief where he struckout the side. Mason Hill threw an inning of relief giving up a hit and struckout one.

The Pit Spitters stay in Traverse City for the final game of the four-game home stand against the Battle Jacks tomorrow night. First pitch is 5:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

