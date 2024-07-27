A Strong Comeback Falls Short for Dock Spiders Against Duluth, 8-7

DULUTH, MN - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fought back from an 8-0 deficit on Saturday night at Wade Stadium in Duluth, ultimately falling short to Duluth with a final score of 8-7. The loss moved the Dock Spiders' record to 21-35 on the season, and 8-15 in the second half.

Duluth started the scoring in the first inning with two runs, highlighted by a double into left field from Ethan Cole (Minnesota-Duluth) that brought in a run, making the score 2-0.

In the third inning, Duluth extended their lead by scoring six more runs, bringing ten players to the plate, and totaling four hits to grow the lead to 8-0. The inning was highlighted by two RBI singles from Ethan Cole and Max Coupe (Gonzaga), and a two-run double from Brady Sullivan (Texas A&M).

The Dock Spiders fought back in the fourth inning, scoring five runs and bringing nine players to the plate. A walk with the bases loaded brought home the first run, a groundout brought in another run, and the next batter, Caden Shapiro (Princeton), singled to score two more runs. An error brought in another run, making the score 8-5.

In the sixth inning, the Dock Spiders got the first two batters aboard. A double steal advanced both runners to second and third base. With one out, a flyout to center field by Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) brought home the runner from third base, Caden Shapiro, making the score 8-6. The next batter, Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), flew out, leaving the runner at second base and ending the inning.

The Dock Spiders' pitching, after allowing eight runs in the first three frames, allowed only four hits and no runs in the last five innings between four pitchers, striking out three.

In the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders got the first two batters aboard. Connor Conney (Holy Cross) grounded to the shortstop Jayden Duplantier (Texas at Austin), who stepped on second for the first out. A high throw brought the lead runner, Drew Barragan, from second base home. Conney tried to take second on the high throw but was thrown out trying to get to the bag for the second out. The next batter, Preston Knott (Northwestern), flew out to left field, ending the game and giving Duluth an 8-7 win.

The Dock Spiders will close their series with Duluth on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

