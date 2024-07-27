Chucks Pull Ahead in Final Series against Green Bay

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Ashwaubenon, WI - The Chucks took the lead in the final series against Green Bay this season. They lead the series 2 games to 1, winning today over the Rockers 6-1.

Johnny Amonica (Keiser) had another performance on the mound today, allowing just 1 run across a full 5 innings pitched. He also picked up the win, bringing his season-record to 3-1. Carson Hawkes (Utah State Eastern) made his NWL debut in the 6th inning, throwing 3 strikeouts across 2 innings. Garrett Brogdon (Simpson University) closed out the game in the 9th.

The Woodchucks struck first, scoring in the top of the 2nd. Sloppy throws by the Rockers' defense allowed Jake Berkland (Mankato) to score all the way from second. After relinquishing the lead in the 3rd, Jake Berkland once again made his mark with an RBI single that scored Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas). Later, another sloppy throw by the Rockers allowed Christian Smith-Johnson (Corpus Christi) to score.

More errors by the Rockers let the Chucks score 2 more in the 6th. A bunt by Christian Smith-Johnson and later a bad throw let Max Soliz Jr. score, from second. A couple of plays later, Luke Pemberton (Pepperdine) would score on an error as well.

In the top of the 8th, Vance Sheahan launched his third home run of the season (and second of the series) over the left field wall, bringing the Chucks to the final score of 6-1.

The Chucks return home tomorrow, July 28th for an appearance by Scooby Doo! Get groovy with the Mystery Mobile + Woodchucks T-shirt and Ticket Package for only $19 by entering code 'ScoobyDoo' at checkout. First pitch is at 1:05PM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.