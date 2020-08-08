Rox Combine for Two-Hit Shutout in Win over Honkers

Luke Roskam of the St. Cloud Rox at bat

Rochester, MN - St. Cloud (17-11) took a combined no-hit bid into the eighth inning and beat Rochester 2-0 in the series finale at Mayo Field.

The game remained scoreless until the eighth inning. Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) led off with a walk and was moved to second base on a sac-bunt from Jordan Barth (Augustana). Marinconz was able to advance to third base on a passed ball. Luke Roskam (Nebraska) then executed a safety squeeze bunt down the first base line and scored Marinconz to go ahead 1-0.

St. Cloud added an insurance run in the ninth inning. Jack Kelly (Minnesota) started the inning with a pinch-hit single to right field. His younger brother Cody Kelly (Minnesota) moved him to second base on a sac-bunt. Nate Swarts (Washington State) grounded out to shortstop, but moved Kelly to third base. He was able to score on a wild pitch to go ahead 2-0.

Luke Albright (Kent State) was incredible in the start for St. Cloud, striking out 10 batters and walking just two batters in 5.1 innings pitched. He hadn't allowed a hit when he exited. Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate) followed him out of the bullpen and hurled 1.2 innings, giving up no hits. Justin Kelly (Utah) earned the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) notched his sixth save of the season after finishing the game.

The Rox open a three-game series with the Willmar Stingers and will be home on Saturday. The game will begin at 6:05 pm at Joe Faber Field.

