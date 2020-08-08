Rafters and Woodchucks Battle Saturday Night

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - With just twelve games left in the 2020 season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters take the road to face the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Saturday.

Wisconsin Rapids is a league-best 24-10, among teams that have played a full season. Pitching has been the name of the game for the Rafters all season long. Wisconsin Rapids' 383 strikeouts are most in the Northwoods League, and the 3.22 team ERA is fourth best among the 21 teams in the league. Tonight's opponent, the Wisconsin Woodchucks, have the worst ERA in the league at 6.61.

The Rafters start Alex Salazar for the third time in 2020 tonight. The Campbellsville University right-hander is sixth on the team in strikeouts with 24 and has a 2.87 ERA. Salazar is opposed by Calvin Bush for Wisconsin. Bush has a 9.39 ERA in three appearances on the year for the Woodchucks.

Coverage of the last-place Wisconsin Woodchucks and the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters begins at 5:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:00pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

