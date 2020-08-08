Spiders Sink Rafters in Commanding 13-0 Win

FOND DU LAC, WI - After having their win streak ended at nine games against them, the Dock Spiders (23-13) flipped the script and silenced the Rafters (24-10) to end their short four-game win streak in a demolishing 13-0 shutout.

The Dock Spiders, who were shutout in their Thursday night loss, would not see it happen twice, as they scored two in the bottom of the third inning. A.J. Miller (University of Oregon) started what would be a big night at the plate with a booming double into left field to start the inning. Marcos Sanchez (Texas Wesleyan University) dropped a bunt to move Miller over, who was eventually brought in by Caleb Durbin (Washington University in St. Louis) on a chop ground ball back to the mound. Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) brought Durbin home for his 21st RBI of the season on a drive to left that made it 2-0.

The fun really got started in the bottom of the fifth, which saw the Dock Spiders bat around the order and bring home seven runs on three hits. Miller, Sanchez, and Durbin all reached to start the inning. Sam Novitske (University of Oregon) smacked a ground ball to second, but the throw went well wide of the bag and allowed two runs to score. Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) joined in on the fun with a line-drive shot to right field that plated another two runs to make it 6-0.

Parker Noland (Vanderbilt University) reached on a walk, and then Brayden Frazier (University of Iowa) drove a base hit into center field that scored Anderson to nail the extra point and make it 7-0. Miller came back up to the plate and yanked a line drive down the right-field line and into the corner for a two-RBI triple that capped off the seven-run inning and gave the Dock Spiders a 9-0 lead.

Fond du Lac was not done there; in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jack Alexander (Austin Peay) smoked a line shot into right-center field for a leadoff double. Miller again came to the dish, and again he delivered. He smoked another double into the outfield that scored Alexander and brought in his third RBI of the night. Sanchez put a base hit into center that put runners at the corners, and Durbin hit a sacrifice fly to right that brought Miller home that made it an 11-0 game.

Fondy would have some fun for one more inning, as Alexander would again pummel a ball into right-center field to score the final two runs of the game and put the Dock Spiders up 13-0.

The Dock Spiders took a combined no-hitter between starter Drew Irvine (University of Iowa) and his Hawkeye teammate Trace Hoffman (University of Iowa) into the eighth inning before a dribbled ground ball up the third-base line allowed a Rafters hitter to reach.

Irvine went six innings and struck out a total of ten batters, a new single-game season-high for him en route to his fourth win of the year (4-0). Hoffman would finish out the last three innings, striking out four and allowing just three hits to record the save and lock down the streak-ending win for the Dock Spiders.

Drew Irvine took home Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors, while A.J. Miller took the Player of the Night Award to sweep the Friday night awards in the league.

The Dock Spiders will stay at home and start a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets, with game one starting at 6:35 pm on Saturday night.

