Bombers Drop All Three in Triple Header, as Long-Time Bomber Says Goodbye

August 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI., - The Bombers could not piece it together in the triple header as they fall to the Growlers in all three games.

GAME ONE

In game one, the Bombers struggled late, allowing five runs in the fifth inning, dropping it 7-2.

David Williams (University of Louisianan - Lafayette) got his first start as a Bomber, giving up one run in the first. He did not allow a hit in the inning but saw Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) score after a walk and stolen base. With two outs, Carson Greene (Stanford University) reached base on an error by Seth Tucker (Oakland University), as the Growlers took a 1-0 lead.

The Bombers responded an inning and a half later, as Matt Hogan (Vanderbilt University) hit a hard line drive just land above the short fence in right field for a solo homerun.

Williams got into some trouble after two quick outs in the third inning but was able to close the door with a runner on first and second. He managed to force Trent Quartermaine (Ball State University) to fly out to end the inning.

Battle Creek took the lead in the bottom of the fourth as it executed small ball well. Justin Van De Brake (Washington State University) started the rally as he reached on an error by Quartermaine. Van De Brake reached second on a throwing error by Luke Stephenson (Xavier University) and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Swinehart (Western Michigan University).

In the final chance for Kalamazoo to push it to extra innings, it started the top of the fifth with a pair of singles by Dunn and Ryan Marra (Brown University) respectively. The Growlers took the lead two batters later when Quartermaine hit a two-RBI double with the bases loaded. Stephenson earned an RBI the very next at bat with a sacrifice fly, putting the Growlers up two. Ben Van Cleve (Ole Miss) put it out of reach with a two-run homerun to right field. Ben Mets (Davenport University) tacked on another run, as he earned his first hit of the season with a double. After four and half innings, the Growlers led 7-2.

Eamon Horwedel (Ohio University) was stellar for Kalamazoo, allowing two runs on three hits and five strikeouts. He pitched a complete game and was rewarded with his third win of the season.

Nolan Lamere (Clarke University) struggled in the fifth, as his final line read seven hits, six runs, a walk and two strikeouts. Lamere was handed his second loss of the season.

GAME TWO

Game two was a real quick one as the two teams combined for just five hits, as the Growlers took down Battle Creek 1-0.

Mitchell Lee (Lamar University) allowed the lone run of his start in the third inning when Brett Barrera (Stanford University) knocked in Dunn on a groundout. Dunn reached on a standup triple.

Lee finished his start with the loss but allowed just three hits and struck out two. Hayden Berg (Western Michigan University) recorded the win, going three innings and allowing just one hit and three walks. Trey Nordmann (Howard College) recorded his fifth save working a one, two, three inning.

GAME THREE

Battle Creek yielded four errors in the first two innings, which cost the Bombers the game, as they lost 2-1. Three-year Bomber, Pablo Arevalo (Southern Illinois) started his final game in a Bombers' uniform.

The Bombers cashed in on some unforced Growlers' errors, as Van De Brake advanced to third and eventually scored on wild pitches. Kade Lancour (Ripon College) struggled with control in the first, as he allowed the two wild pitches as well as two walks. With the bases loaded, Lancour was able to get out of the jam, striking out John Malcom (University of Tampa).

In the second inning, it was the Growlers' turn to take advantage of miscues, as they scored two unearned runs on three infield errors. Van Cleve and Joe Kalafut (Edgewood College) scored to take a 2-1 lead.

Ben Thomas (Grand Valley State University) came in relief after just 1.1 innings of work. He pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four base runners and striking out two.

In the fourth inning, Arevalo pitched the first immaculate inning of the season for the Bombers, as he struck out three batters on nine pitches. Arevalo recorded his third complete game in his last three starts, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and nine strikeouts.

Battle Creek had a shot to walk it off in the fifth inning for the second time in as many games but failed to do so. Andre Orselli (Ball State University) slammed the door working a quick one, two, three inning as he finished the Bombers in six pitches.

Arevalo suffered his fourth loss of the season despite giving up no earned runs in all four.

Lancour was deemed the winning pitcher, and Orselli recorded his fifth save of the season.

The Bombers now fall to 22-20-2 and sit five games back of the Growlers for first place in the Southwest Michigan Pod. Battle Creek returns to action tomorrow with another triple header against the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.